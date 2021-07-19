Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Jaynie M. Studenmund Purchases 1,425 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.38 per share, for a total transaction of $147,316.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $588.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $625.56. The company has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, raised their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $658,961,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after acquiring an additional 179,622 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,687,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

