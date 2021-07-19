Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) CEO Sells $373,500.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $373,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $123.08 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 81,092.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 21.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.