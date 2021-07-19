RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Down 45.5% in June

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 53,818 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RF Industries by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in RF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

RFIL stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

