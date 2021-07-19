Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00.

Fastly stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

