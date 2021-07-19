Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,347,000.00.
NYSE:G opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 284.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after buying an additional 1,442,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after acquiring an additional 989,107 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $39,951,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
