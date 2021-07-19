Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,347,000.00.

NYSE:G opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 284.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after buying an additional 1,442,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after acquiring an additional 989,107 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $39,951,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.