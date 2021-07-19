Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) One Day Volume Hits $196.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $187.21 or 0.00600916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $359,630.04 and $196.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00037571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00097905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00146436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,229.65 or 1.00242573 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

