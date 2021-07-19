Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Insider Acquires $33,000,000.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) insider James E. Flynn purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $175.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.12 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

