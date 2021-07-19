Keith Yandell Sells 57,572 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Stock

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) insider Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $8,076,200.16.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.55. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.