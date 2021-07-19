Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MEDXF stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.