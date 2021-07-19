CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director John G. Connors Sells 66,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $27.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARG. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

