CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director John G. Connors Sells 66,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $27.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.
CarGurus Company Profile
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.
