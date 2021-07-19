VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $52.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

