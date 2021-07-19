FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,992 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after acquiring an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after acquiring an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,080,000.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $86.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.13. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

