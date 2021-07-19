FORA Capital LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LB. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of L Brands by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 43,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of L Brands by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LB opened at $72.75 on Monday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $77.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

