G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. On average, analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,190 shares of company stock valued at $13,875,074. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

OTRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

