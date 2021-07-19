FORA Capital LLC Has $672,000 Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 45.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 1.03. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.14.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

