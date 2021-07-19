Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 268.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Marriott International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 747,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,768,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Marriott International by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 297,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.35.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $135.05 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

