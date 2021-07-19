Verge (XVG) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Verge has a market cap of $292.61 million and $7.16 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00368937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000538 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,467,584,344 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XVGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.