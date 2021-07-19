BitBall 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $936,242.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $936,242.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,206.12 or 1.00167062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032582 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00049914 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000821 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003155 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

