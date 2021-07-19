CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded by Colliers Securities to “Buy”

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $133.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.87. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.03 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

