RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Update

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $459.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.74. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.