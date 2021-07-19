Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in AON by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AON by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AON by 1,813.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on shares of AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Shares of AON stock opened at $231.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

