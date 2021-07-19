Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 274,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dropbox by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 493,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dropbox by 53.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 700,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,643,000 after buying an additional 243,501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 272.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 41.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 461,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 134,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,239 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,397. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

