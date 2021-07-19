Chafre, Llc Sells 400,000 Shares of FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Stock

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) major shareholder Chafre, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $92,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of FCIC opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82. FCCC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

FCCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage banking business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc in June 2003.

