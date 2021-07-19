Chafre, Llc Sells 400,000 Shares of FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Stock

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) major shareholder Chafre, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $92,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of FCIC opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82. FCCC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.10.
About FCCC
Featured Story: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for FCCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.