California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,677 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Peloton Interactive worth $53,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,124,000 after acquiring an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,858,000 after purchasing an additional 189,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $110.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,234,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jill Woodworth sold 48,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $802,712.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 969,876 shares valued at $102,177,751. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

