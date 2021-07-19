Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,678 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.54.

