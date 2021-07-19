California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,732 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 757,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,732 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $54,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $64.88 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 2.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.