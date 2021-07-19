Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 284,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Annexon by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Annexon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Annexon by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Annexon by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Annexon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANNX opened at $22.99 on Monday. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $77,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $483,853 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

