Holocene Advisors LP Invests $11.30 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $287,863,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after buying an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $64,972,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $188.11 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.82.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

