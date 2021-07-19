Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $8.39 Million Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 134,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $147,510,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $130,605,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $96,687,000.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.08.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMBL. BTIG Research began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. reduced their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

