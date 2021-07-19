Holocene Advisors LP Raises Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2,948.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,902 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $19,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KBH opened at $38.93 on Monday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

