Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $27,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

