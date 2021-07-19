Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of ALXN opened at $180.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $187.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

