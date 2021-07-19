Cooper Financial Group Has $1.27 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,065,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,011,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 135,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after buying an additional 67,145 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, COO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,046.00. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,693 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,736. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $430.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.71 and a 12-month high of $452.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

