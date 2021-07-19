Cooper Financial Group Buys 495 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $294.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.08 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.30.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,861,704.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,403. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.