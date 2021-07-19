Cooper Financial Group Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $155.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.96. The company has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $156.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

