Cooper Financial Group Has $984,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $155.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $156.84. The stock has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.