Man Group plc Grows Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 150.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,467 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $21,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,755.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,524 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vertiv by 770.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,261,000 after buying an additional 4,393,200 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT opened at $26.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

