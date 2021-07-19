Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $23,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $313.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $315.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.20.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

