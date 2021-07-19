State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 197.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,890 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of State Street worth $28,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.