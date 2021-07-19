Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $24,950,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $22,477,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $17,849,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,983,000. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,746,000.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

WALDU stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.