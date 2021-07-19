10,000 Shares in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) Bought by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,140,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000.

Shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.92.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

