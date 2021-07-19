Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 54.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,716 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at $526,000.

NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $83.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.62. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

