Wealth Alliance Trims Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Lincoln National by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,769,518.39. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

LNC stock opened at $59.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

