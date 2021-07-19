Wealth Alliance Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 494.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Best Buy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,611 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 290,823 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,021,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 16,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $1,951,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,483,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,256 shares of company stock valued at $21,271,940. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. Barclays boosted their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $110.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.48 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

