Paul L. Johnson Acquires 1,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Paul L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $24,050.00.

LOV opened at $4.45 on Monday. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.