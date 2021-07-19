Paul L. Johnson Acquires 1,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Paul L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $24,050.00.
LOV opened at $4.45 on Monday. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.
