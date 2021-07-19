Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) SVP Purchases $20,760.00 in Stock

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) SVP Peter Mcintyre Brown acquired 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGYR opened at $10.75 on Monday. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Magyar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.

