iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,615,000 after acquiring an additional 131,601 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 281,630.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,400,000.

SDG stock opened at $97.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $72.74 and a 1-year high of $100.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.96.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Company Profile

