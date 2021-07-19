FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $41.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FIG Partners initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $38.61 on Friday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

