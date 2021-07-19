Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21).

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

