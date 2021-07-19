Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

CUE opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 633,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 197,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 352,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 158,943 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

